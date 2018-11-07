Czech government to vote next week on opting out of UN migration pact

PRAGUE: The Czech government will vote next week on a proposal to opt out of a United Nations migration pact, a spokesman for the Social Democrats (CSSD), a junior member of the ruling coalition, said on Wednesday (Nov 7).

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration was approved in July by all 193 UN member nations except the United States, which backed out last year. The pact is due to be signed next month in Morocco.

