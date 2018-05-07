Czech PM Babis expects final coalition agreement by Friday

The ruling Czech ANO party expects to have a final agreement on a coalition with the Social Democrats (CSSD) by Friday, ANO chairman and prime minister Andrej Babis said on Monday.

EU summit in Brussels
FILE PHOTO: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The Czechs have been waiting for a full-fledged government for half a year as most parties have rejected cooperation with ANO as Babis faces fraud allegations.

(Reporting by Robert Muller)

Source: Reuters

