Czech PM Babis expects final coalition agreement by Friday

The ruling Czech ANO party expects to have a final agreement on a coalition with the Social Democrats (CSSD) by Friday, ANO chairman and prime minister Andrej Babis said on Monday.

PRAGUE: The ruling Czech ANO party expects to have a final agreement on a coalition with the Social Democrats (CSSD) by Friday, ANO chairman and prime minister Andrej Babis said on Monday.

The Czechs have been waiting for a full-fledged government for half a year as most parties have rejected cooperation with ANO as Babis faces fraud allegations.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Robert Muller)