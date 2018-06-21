Czech PM says EU border agency Frontex should be strengthened

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday that the EU border agency Frontex should be strengthened and its forces beefed up substantially.

BUDAPEST: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday that the EU border agency Frontex should be strengthened and its forces beefed up substantially.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Budapest after a meeting with the Slovak, Hungarian, Polish and Austria leaders, Babis said he agreed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on this, and believed Frontex should be increased to 10,000 staff.

(Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by David Stamp)