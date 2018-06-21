Czech PM says EU border agency Frontex should be strengthened

World

Czech PM says EU border agency Frontex should be strengthened

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday that the EU border agency Frontex should be strengthened and its forces beefed up substantially.

Newly appointed Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis speaks to media at Prague Castle in Prague
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis speaks to media at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Bookmark

BUDAPEST: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday that the EU border agency Frontex should be strengthened and its forces beefed up substantially.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Budapest after a meeting with the Slovak, Hungarian, Polish and Austria leaders, Babis said he agreed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on this, and believed Frontex should be increased to 10,000 staff.

(Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by David Stamp)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark