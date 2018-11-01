Czech PM wants to back out of UN migration agreement

World

Czech PM wants to back out of UN migration agreement

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday he wanted to pull out of a United Nations migration pact and would discuss the plan with his ruling coalition partner, news website idnes.cz reported.

FILE PHOTO: EU leaders summit
FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Bookmark

PRAGUE: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday he wanted to pull out of a United Nations migration pact and would discuss the plan with his ruling coalition partner, news website idnes.cz reported.

Austria said on Wednesday it would follow the United States and Hungary in backing out of the pact over concerns that it would blur the line between legal and illegal migration.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark