Czech PM wants to back out of UN migration agreement

PRAGUE: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday he wanted to pull out of a United Nations migration pact and would discuss the plan with his ruling coalition partner, news website idnes.cz reported.

Austria said on Wednesday it would follow the United States and Hungary in backing out of the pact over concerns that it would blur the line between legal and illegal migration.

