Czech president appoints PM Babis's second government

World

Czech president appoints PM Babis's second government

Czech President Milos Zeman appointed a new two-party cabinet led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Wednesday, installing a minority government that may need the support of the once-outcast Communist party to exercise its mandate.

Czech President Milos Zeman shakes hands with Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek during the cabine
Czech President Milos Zeman shakes hands with Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek during the cabinet's inauguration at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic June 27, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Bookmark

PRAGUE: Czech President Milos Zeman appointed a new two-party cabinet led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Wednesday, installing a minority government that may need the support of the once-outcast Communist party to exercise its mandate.

Babis's anti-establishment ANO party won an election last October but has yet to win parliamentary approval for a government. To break the stalemate, it has agreed a coalition with the Social Democrats.

But with just 93 seats in the 200-strong lower house, the coalition is seeking outside support from the Communists - giving the fringe party its first say in national politics in the almost three decades since its authoritarian rule ended.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, Writing by Jason Hovet; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark