Czech president to appoint new cabinet on Wednesday-spokesman

PRAGUE: Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint members of a new cabinet on Wednesday following eight months of political instability after last October's election, a spokesman for the president said on Monday.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis, leader of the centrist ANO party, has negotiated a coalition with the centre-left Social Democrats, and the path to forming a cabinet opened on Friday after a compromise on personnel.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Writing by Michael Kahn; Editing by Peter Graff)