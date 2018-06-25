Czech president to appoint new cabinet on Wednesday-spokesman

Czech president to appoint new cabinet on Wednesday-spokesman

Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint members of a new cabinet on Wednesday following eight months of political instability after last October's election, a spokesman for the president said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Czech President Milos Zeman appoints Andrej Babis as the country&apos;s Prime Minister
FILE PHOTO: Czech President Milos Zeman (R) smiles after appointing Andrej Babis as the country's Prime Minister at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Prime Minister Andrej Babis, leader of the centrist ANO party, has negotiated a coalition with the centre-left Social Democrats, and the path to forming a cabinet opened on Friday after a compromise on personnel.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Writing by Michael Kahn; Editing by Peter Graff)

Source: Reuters

