Czech president to appoint new ministers on Apr 30

PRAGUE: Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint Karel Havlicek, the head of a small business association and deputy chief of the government's science and research council, as new industry minister on Apr 30, a spokesman said on Monday (Apr 15).

The president will also appoint lawyer Vladimir Kremlik as new transport minister, replacing Dan Tok who resigned after serving more than four years, a record tenure for the transport post.

Havlicek's main tasks will be regulating the telecoms market and preparing a project to boost the European Union country's nuclear power capacity.

Both ministries are controlled by Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party, which leads the coalition government.

