Czech Republic's daily number of new COVID-19 highest since April

PRAGUE: The daily number of new coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic jumped to 260, the highest since Apr 8, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday (Jun 28).

That is nearly triple that of the 93 recorded on Thursday. In total, the country of 10.7 million has confirmed 11,298 cases of the COVID-19 illness, with 347 deaths as of the end of Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief public health officer, Jarmila Razova, told public Czech Radio on Saturday that the rise could be linked to intensive testing in local hotbeds of the infection.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram