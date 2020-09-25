Czech Republic says 19 died with coronavirus on Sep 23

PRAGUE: Nineteen people died infected with the novel coronavirus died on Sep 23 in the Czech Republic, the highest daily count since the global pandemic reached the country in March, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The country of 10.7 million people has so far reported 567 deaths connected with the related COVID-19 illness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram