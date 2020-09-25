Czech Republic says 19 died with coronavirus on Sep 23

World

Czech Republic says 19 died with coronavirus on Sep 23

Members of the medical staff embrace as they treat patients in Prague
FILE PHOTO: Members of the medical staff embrace as they treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the General University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Bookmark

PRAGUE: Nineteen people died infected with the novel coronavirus died on Sep 23 in the Czech Republic, the highest daily count since the global pandemic reached the country in March, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The country of 10.7 million people has so far reported 567 deaths connected with the related COVID-19 illness.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark