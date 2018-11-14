Czech Republic to shun UN migration pact - report

The Czech Republic will not join a United Nations pact that aims to regulate the treatment of migrants worldwide, the CTK news agency said on Wednesday, quoting Czech Prime Minster Andrej Babis.

The Czech government had signalled its opposition to the pact earlier this month. It joins the growing ranks of European Union nations opposed to the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; editing by Darren Schuettler)