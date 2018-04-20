Czech Social Democrats agree to restart talks on forming government - source

Leaders from the centre-left Czech Social Democratic Party agreed on Friday to return to talks with Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party on forming a new government, a Social Democrat source at the meeting said.

Babis has been trying to find coalition partners since his one-party minority cabinet lost a confidence vote in January.

The Social Democrats walked away from earlier talks with Babis.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jan Lopatka)