Czech Social Democrats agree to restart talks on forming government - source
Leaders from the centre-left Czech Social Democratic Party agreed on Friday to return to talks with Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party on forming a new government, a Social Democrat source at the meeting said.
Babis has been trying to find coalition partners since his one-party minority cabinet lost a confidence vote in January.
The Social Democrats walked away from earlier talks with Babis.
