Czech Social Democrats ready to end government talks with PM Babis

PRAGUE: The Czech Social Democratic party (CSSD) is ready to walk away from government talks after Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party rejected its proposals on forming a coalition, party leader Jan Hamacek said on Thursday.

Hamacek told reporters he would recommend his party leadership vote to end talks with ANO when it meets on Friday.

ANO was the clear winner in an election last October but lacks a majority and lost a confidence vote in parliament in January.

