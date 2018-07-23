Damascus criticises White Helmet evacuation as 'criminal operation'

Damascus criticises White Helmet evacuation as 'criminal operation'

Israeli solider hands out water during Syria White Helmets, extraction from Golan Heights
An Israeli solider hands out water on a bus, during the Syria Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, extraction from the Golan Heights. (Photo: Reuters/Israeli Army)
BEIRUT: The Syrian government on Monday (Jul 23) condemned the evacuation of hundreds of Syrian White Helmet rescue workers who fled the country with help from Israel into Jordan, calling it a "criminal operation" undertaken by "Israel and its tools".

The rescue workers and their families crossed out of Syria into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights before arriving in Jordan. Israel said it had helped with the evacuation at the request of US President Donald Trump and other leaders - and there had been fears that the workers' lives were at risk.

People board a bus during Syrian White Helmets extraction from the Golan Heights
People walk past Israeli soldiers as they board a bus during the Syria Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, extraction from the Golan Heights. (Photo: Reuters/Israeli Army)

The Syrian government has accused the White Helmets, also known as the Syrian Civil Defence, of being agents of foreign enemies and working with insurgents fighting President Bashar al-Assad.

General view of White Helmets extraction from the Golan Heights
A general view of the transport convoy, during the Syria Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, extraction from the Golan Heights. (Photo: Reuters/Israeli Army)

