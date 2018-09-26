Danish court says inventor must serve life sentence for submarine murder of journalist

COPENHAGEN: A Danish inventor must serve his life sentence for murdering and dismembering a Swedish journalist on board his homemade submarine, the Eastern High Court ruled on Wednesday (Sep 26).

Peter Madsen was found guilty in April of murdering and mutilating 30-year-old Kim Wall on the craft in Copenhagen harbour in 2017.

A sign shows at which department "Ubaadssagen" (the submarine case) will be held on the day of the verdict for the pending appeal in the case against Peter Madsen at the Eastern High Court in Copenhagen. (Photo: Reuters)

He had not appealed against the conviction, therefore the Eastern High Court only ruled on the decision to give him a life sentence - which typically lasts for around 15 years in Denmark.

Wall was interviewing Madsen for the US magazine Wired on the inventor's race against another Danish group to be the first to send a person into space in a home-made rocket, her boyfriend said during the April trial.

