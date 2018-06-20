Danish PM to reshuffle government again as business minister steps down

COPENHAGEN: Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen will have to reshuffle his cabinet for the second month in a row after business minister Brian Mikkelsen said on Wednesday said he was stepping down.

Mikkelsen will become chief executive of the Danish Chamber of Commerce lobby group. Last month's reshuffle came after Soren Pind quit as minister for education and science.

Rasmussen will present the new cabinet changes on Thursday, his office said in press release.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Catherine Evans)