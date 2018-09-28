Danish police operation shuts major bridges, ferries to Sweden and Germany

COPENHAGEN: Danish police have shut two major bridges to traffic and halted ferry services from Denmark to Sweden and Germany in a major operation, the Copenhagen police said on Twitter on Friday.

The police gave no immediate explanation for shutting down the Oresund Bridge, which links Denmark and Sweden, and the Great Belt Bridge linking the Danish islands of Zeeland and Funen. No further details were immediately available.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen and Emil Nielson; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Gareth Jones)