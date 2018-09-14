Danish sub killer verdict postponed as judge collapses

COPENHAGEN: A Danish appeals court verdict against Peter Madsen, who is seeking a reduced sentence for the 2017 murder of a Swedish journalist aboard his homemade submarine, was postponed Friday (Sep 14) after a judge collapsed in the courtroom.

The lay judge, one of two serving along with three professional judges, fell ill shortly after the prosecutor began presenting his final arguments in the Copenhagen appeals court.

The judge, whose identity was not disclosed, was treated by paramedics and whisked away by ambulance. The court said later his life was not in danger.

The court had been due to present its verdict on Madsen's sentence later Friday. It was not immediately known when the trial would resume.

Madsen, 47, appealed his life sentence, but not the guilty verdict for murdering 30-year-old Swedish journalist Kim Wall, chopping up her corpse and throwing her body parts into the sea last year.

He claims her death was an accident.

