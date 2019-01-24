Daring Pelosi, Trump says he 'looks forward' to addressing Congress

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he looks forward to delivering a State of the Union address before the U.S. Congress as scheduled on Jan. 29 in the chamber of the House of Representatives despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's request that he delay it due to the government shutdown.

"It would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!" Trump wrote, according to a copy of the letter to Pelosi released by the White House.

Pelosi on Jan. 16 asked Trump to consider postponing the address, which is traditionally delivered in the House chamber, because part of the U.S. government is shut down. She had cited concerns about security for the event with some personnel furloughed during a month-long shutdown.

Trump, replying to Pelosi Wednesday, brushed aside the security concerns.

He said the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Secret Service had told him there would be "absolutely no problem" with the security for the speech, which is traditionally attended by both houses of Congress, most of the president's Cabinet, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and justices of the Supreme Court.

"Therefore, I will be honouring your invitation, and fulfilling my Constitutional duty, to deliver important information to the people and Congress of the United States of America regarding the State of our Union," Trump wrote to Pelosi. "I look forward to seeing you on the evening of January 29th in the Chamber of the House of Representatives."

There was no immediate reaction to the letter from Pelosi's office.

Democratic U.S. Representative Jimmy Panetta, asked about Trump's letter, told MSNBC: "This is just dialling up the rhetoric."

Panetta said the final decision was up to Pelosi, saying "at this point, I don't think it's going to happen if we're still shut down."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Jeffrey Benkoe)