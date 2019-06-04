At least 4 dead after gunman opens fire in Australia’s Darwin

DARWIN: At least four people have been killed after a gunman opened fire in Darwin.

The incident started with reports of several shots fired just before 6pm local time on Tuesday (Jun 4), Australian media said.

Police described the shooter as "armed and dangerous" as they responded to the situation in the Central Business District. One suspect is now in custody.



Screengrab from Google Maps.

The suspect, described by police as a Caucasian male wearing a high visibility shirt, was using a shotgun, according to media reports.

