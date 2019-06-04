At least 4 dead after gunman opens fire in Australia’s Darwin

DARWIN: At least four people were killed and multiple others injured after a gunman opened fire in the Australian city of Darwin on Tuesday (Jun 4) evening, police said.

A 45-year-old man has been taken into custody and police say there are no further public threats.

"The active shooter threat has dissipated," superintendent Gavin Kennedy, from the Northern Territory police, told AFP.

Kennedy said police were investigating at least five crime scenes in the city.

Police had earlier shut down parts of the city centre and alerted the public that an "armed and dangerous" offender was on the loose.

The suspect, described by police as a Caucasian male wearing a high visibility shirt, was using a shotgun, according to media reports.

"He shot up all the rooms, and he went to every room looking for somebody and he shot them all up, then we saw him rush out, jump into his Toyota pick-up, and rush off," witness John Rose told the ABC.

Another witness said she helped a bleeding women "with holes all in her skin" after a boyfriend carried the victim from the same hotel.

The suspect had allegedly gone from room to room searching for people to shoot before fleeing the scene in a white utility vehicle, an eyewitness told the ABC.

The gunman was later tracked down and arrested in the vicinity of Stuart Park. Video and images posted on social media showed officers in camouflage uniform surrounding the suspect as he was arrested.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the attack was not believed to be terror related.

"Our advice is that this is not a terrorist act," Morrison told reporters in London.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.