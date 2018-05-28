Date for Spain PM confidence vote set for June 1 - El Pais

Spain's parliament has fixed the date for a debate and vote of confidence in Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy for May 31 and June 1, Spain's leading newspaper El Pais reported on Monday.

MADRID: Spain's parliament has fixed the date for a debate and vote of confidence in Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy for May 31 and June 1, Spain's leading newspaper El Pais reported on Monday.

A parliamentary spokeswoman could not confirm the date.

On Friday, Rajoy was threatened with no-confidence motions and demands for a snap election over a graft trial involving members of his party in which a judge cast doubt on his testimony.

