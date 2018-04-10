Daughter of ex-Russian spy poisoned in UK discharged from hospital

LONDON: Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned with a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury last month along with her Russian ex-spy father, has been discharged from hospital, a medical director said on Tuesday (Apr 10).

"We have now discharged Yulia," Christine Blanshard, medical director of Salisbury District Hospital told reporters.

Her father has also made good progress. On Friday, I announced he was no longer in a critical condition. Although he is recovering more slowly than Yulia, we hope that he too will be able to leave hospital in due course."

The BBC reported earlier that the 33-year-old had been released on Monday and taken to a secure location, while her father Sergei Skripal remains in hospital.

There was no comment from the Metropolitan Police, which has been leading the investigation into the Mar 4 poisoning.

In a statement last week, staff at Salisbury hospital said of Yulia Skripal: "Her strength is growing daily and she can look forward to the day when she is well enough to leave the hospital."

Her father, a former Russian military official who sold secrets to Britain before moving there in a 2010 spy swap, was also said to be "improving rapidly".

Britain and its allies have blamed Russia for carrying out the attack, the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since World War II, sparking a major diplomatic crisis.