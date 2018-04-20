David Copperfield forced to reveal 'Lucky 13' vanishing trick in court: Reports

NEVADA, Las Vegas: Renowned magician David Copperfield has been forced to reveal the secret behind one of his most famous illusions after he was sued by a man who said he got injured while participating in the trick.

The illusion in question, known as "Lucky #13", sees Copperfield lining 13 members of the audience on stage and making them disappear. He later reveals that they are all at the back of the room.

British tourist Gavin Cox, 58, filed a negligence lawsuit after falling and dislocating his shoulder while participating in the act during a show at the Las Vegas MGM resort in 2013.



Cox also claimed that he suffered chronic pain and a lesion on his brain following the incident, reported the BBC on Thursday (Apr 19).



Copperfield's lawyers had argued that revealing the trick would cost the 61-year-old American magician financially. But a Las Vegas district judge disagreed, pointing out that the thousands of participants who had been part of the act already knew how it worked, reported the Washington Post.

Chris Kenner, Copperfield's executive producer, explained in court how the trick worked, stating that after the curtains had come down on the participants, they were hurried through passageways that would lead them out of the building and to the back of the theatre.

It was when he was walking through the passageways that he fell, Mr Cox said. He claimed in his lawsuit that he had spent more than US$400,000 on medical bills, reported NBC News.

The report added that Cox's lawyer Benedict Morelli said his client had not been warned that the stunt could be risky and would not have taken part had he known.

Morelli also said that the route the participants took was dark and unfamiliar to them, and had debris from renovation works. However, MGM Grand's attorney Jerry Popovich refuted this, stating that Copperfield himself had walked through the same area and would have alerted staff if he had noticed any issues.



"Mr Cox did not slip; he tripped," Popovich added.



When asked by Morelli if the incident was his fault, Copperfield responded: "It would depend on what happened. If I did something wrong, it would be my fault."

Copperfield is expected to testify again next Tuesday.

