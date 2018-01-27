Davis seeks to calm eurosceptics amid fresh Brexit tensions

LONDON: Brexit minister David Davis sought to reassure eurosceptics on Friday (Jan 26) that Britain will forge its own path outside the EU, but admitted there were "different views" in the government after a senior colleague advocated close trading ties.

Davis conceded that Britain would continue to take in unlimited EU migrants and accept the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) during a post-Brexit transition, but insisted this was only a temporary "bridge to the future".

Brexit-supporting MPs have expressed concern at proposals to continue following European Union rules after Brexit in March 2019 in return for market access, while having no policymaking power - and warned about plans for the future relationship.

Wary of the fragility of her minority government, Prime Minister Theresa May rebuked finance minister Philip Hammond for saying Britain would stay closely aligned to the bloc.

In his speech on Friday, Davis said Britain would negotiate its own trade deals during the two-year transition and seek to sign them, even if they could not come into effect until afterwards.

It would be obliged to follow any new EU rules during the transition, but he said he would seek "a way of resolving concerns if laws are deemed to run contrary to our interests".

He laid out the ultimate prize at the end: "For the first time in more than 40 years we will be able to step out and sign new trade deals with old friends and new allies around the globe."

'MIDDLE WAY'

Hammond raised eurosceptic hackles in Davos on Thursday when he expressed hope that the British and EU economies would move only "very modestly, apart".

A source in May's Downing Street office said pointedly that leaving the EU's single market and customs union "could not be described as very modest changes".

On Friday, Hammond told Sky News television that Britain needed a "middle way" to protect businesses and jobs - outside the customs union, but refusing to "sever our trade links" with the EU.

Davis said he and Hammond - who were on opposite sides of the EU referendum campaign in 2016 - "both want a Brexit that serves the British economy and serves the British people".

He conceded that in politics, there were "different views", adding: "There will be arguments about the tactics but they will change, the options available to us will change throughout the course of the negotiations."

Tensions are rising in the British government as the EU prepares to approve guidelines next week for talks on the terms of the transition period, intended to ease the divorce.

They will be followed by discussions on Britain's future trading relations, but London has yet to set out precisely what it wants.

Opposition Labour lawmaker Hilary Benn, the chairman of parliament's cross-party Brexit scrutiny committee, said Davis had offered nothing new in his speech.

"What we really needed to hear is what the government's proposals are for the most important trade negotiation of all with the European Union - covering trade in goods and services with the other 27 member states after we have left," he said.

"On that, we are none the wiser."

'TIMID'

A survey of Conservative MPs published this week by the Mile End Institute and The UK in a Changing Europe research units suggests significant opposition to crucial elements of the transition.

Almost three-quarters oppose the continuation of freedom of movement during the period, while 63 per cent oppose continued ECJ jurisdiction after March 2019.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who spearheads a group of more than 50 Brexit-supporting MPs in May's Conservative Party, warned that staying closely aligned to the EU risked making Brexit a "damage limitation exercise".

"The British people did not vote for that. They did not vote for the management of decline," he said in a speech Thursday, accusing ministers of being "timid".

The high-level disagreements come at a difficult time for May, with several MPs criticising her for a lack of ambition in her domestic programme, and reports suggesting a growing number of Conservative MPs back the idea of a leadership challenge.