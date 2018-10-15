Deadline passes for Syria's Idlib buffer without militants leaving

BEIRUT: A deadline for militants to leave a planned buffer zone around Syria's last major rebel bastion of Idlib passed on Monday (Oct 15) without any sign they had done so, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based war monitor said there had been no visible militant withdrawal from the buffer by midnight, as a rebel source confirmed the deadline had passed.

The withdrawal of all militants was the second and last condition for the implementation of a Russian-Turkish deal to stave off a regime assault on the northwestern province of Idlib.

Earlier, the dominant alliance said on Sunday it would continue to fight, hours before the deadline for them to withdraw from the planned buffer zone.

"We have not abandoned our choice of jihad and fighting towards implementing our blessed revolution," said Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an alliance led by the militants of Al-Qaeda's former Syrian affiliate.

Its statement came just hours before a midnight deadline for HTS and other militants to leave the planned demilitarised zone agreed under the Russian-Turkey deal last month.



However, HTS did not explicitly say whether it supported or rejected the Sep 17 accord between regime ally Russia and rebel backer Turkey to stave off a regime attack on Idlib.



"We appreciate the efforts of all those who strive inside and abroad to protect the liberated area and forbid its destruction or massacres being carried out in it," HTS said, in a likely reference to Turkey.

"But at the same time, we warn of the deceitfulness of the Russian occupier and against any trust in its intentions," it added, referring the regime's ally.

The militants said they would not give up their weapons. "We will not abandon them or hand them over," they said.

HTS and other militants control more than two-thirds of the planned demilitarise area that was to come into force on Monday.

President Bashar al-Assad's forces have retaken large parts of Syria from rebels and militants since Russia intervened in the civil war in 2015.

More than 360,000 people have been killed since the conflict started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.