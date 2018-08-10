Deal on Caspian Sea's legal status to be signed on Sunday - Kremlin

MOSCOW: The five countries which border the Caspian Sea will adopt a convention on its legal status on Sunday, a deal which has been under discussion for more than two decades, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

It said the convention would be signed in Kazakhstan during the Fifth Caspian Summit in Aktau where representatives of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Turkmenistan would be present.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)