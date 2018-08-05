Death toll from Indonesia quake rises to 82 - disaster officials

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The death toll from an earthquake that struck Indonesia's Lombok Island on Sunday rose to 82 from 32, disaster officials said.

Thousands of people were evacuated from buildings to outdoor shelters, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said.

(Reporting Kanupriya Kapoor; Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Thomas)