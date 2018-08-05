Death toll from Indonesia quake rises to 82 - disaster officials

World

Death toll from Indonesia quake rises to 82 - disaster officials

The death toll from an earthquake that struck Indonesia's Lombok Island on Sunday rose to 82 from 32, disaster officials said.

A person evacuated to the parking lot outside the Mataram City hospital with other patients, follow
A person evacuated to the parking lot outside the Mataram City hospital with other patients, following a strong earthquake, is seen in Mataram, Lombok island, Indonesia August 5, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi via REUTERS
(Updated: )

Bookmark

JAKARTA: The death toll from an earthquake that struck Indonesia's Lombok Island on Sunday rose to 82 from 32, disaster officials said.

Thousands of people were evacuated from buildings to outdoor shelters, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said.

(Reporting Kanupriya Kapoor; Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark