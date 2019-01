MEXICO CITY: The number of people killed in a gasoline pipeline explosion in central Mexico rose to 89, the country's health minister said on Monday.

There were also 51 people injured, Jorge Alcocer told a morning news conference. Friday's pipeline blast happened after hundreds of people has rushed to collect fuel from the leaking pipe.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Marguerita Choy)