Death toll from West Texas shooting rises to seven

ODESSA,Texas: The death toll in Saturday's gun rampage in West Texas rose to seven on Sunday (Sep 1), local media reported, and police said they would hold a news conference later in the day.

Police had earlier said five people, including the gunman, were killed in the mass shooting that began with a traffic stop and ended when the shooter was cornered by officers in the parking lot of a cinema complex in Odessa, Texas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was the moment police in Texas shot & stopped the Odessa mass shooting suspect as he drove toward them in a stolen U.S. postal service van. (Julie Vicknair posted this on her Facebook page) pic.twitter.com/tYAjUQ4QGp — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 1, 2019

Authorities have not named the victims or the gunman, but said on Saturday that he was a white male in his 30s who was known to police. Twenty-one people were wounded.

The rampage between the cities of Midland and Odessa started on Saturday afternoon when state troopers pulled over a car on Interstate 20 and the lone occupant fired at their patrol vehicle with a rifle, wounding one of the troopers.

After fleeing the scene, the suspect hijacked a postal van and opened fire on police officers, motorists and shoppers on a busy Labour Day holiday weekend before being shot dead outside the Cinergy cinema complex in Odessa, police said.



Police cars and tape block off a crime scene nearby to where a gunman was shot and killed at Cinergy Odessa movie theatre after multiple people were shot in Midland, Texas. (Photo: AFP)

Advertisement