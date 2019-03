MAPUTO: The number of people killed after a powerful cyclone and flooding hit Mozambique has risen to above 200, President Filipe Nyusi said on Tuesday (Mar 19)Â after a cabinet meeting on the disaster.

Cyclone Idai tore through Mozambique and inland neighbours Malawi and Zimbabwe after making landfall last week, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The number of people confirmed dead in Mozambique previously stood at 84.