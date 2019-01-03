Danish police raise toll in train accident to eight from six

COPENHAGEN: Five women and three men died in Wednesday's train accident on a bridge linking Denmark's two main islands, police said on Thursday (Jan 3), raising the toll from six.

Police said they had identified four of the bodies but bad weather and severe damage to the train made an initial investigation difficult.

"Our investigation shows that there was a further two killed in the train," the spokesman said.



The train with 131 passengers on board was heading towards the capital, Copenhagen, when it hit debris from a freight train.

The passenger train braked suddenly, survivors said.

A RUNAWAY TRAILER

Investigators said on Wednesday the passenger train appeared to have struck an empty truck trailer that had blown off a cargo train travelling in the opposite direction on a different track.

They added that it was too early to know why or how the trailer fell off.

"All I can say is that there is a trailer missing on the cargo train and there's a trailer involved in the accident," said one of the investigators.

The train was halted on the Great Belt fixed link between Zealand and Fyn, Denmark's two major islands.(Photo: Reuters/Tim K. Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix)

Sixteen others were hurt, but none of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said the drivers of both trains were being questioned and video surveillance footage of the bridge was being examined to determine the cause of the accident.

Divers were also searching the waters under the bridge for debris that might provide clues.

A staff member walks past damaged containers on a cargo train on the Great Belt Bridge after a railway accident in Nyborg, Denmark. (Photo: AFP/Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix)

Images from the scene showed the cargo train standing still on the tracks, the tarpaulin covers of its carriages torn open in places to reveal jumbled cases of beer, while the metal tracks appeared mangled in places.

An unidentified object - presumably the truck trailer - could be seen lying across the front of the passenger train on another track.



'LOUD CRASH'

Passenger Heidi Langberg Zumbusch had just boarded the train and taken her seat when the accident happened.

"There was a loud crash and the windows started smashing onto our heads. We went flying down onto the floor, and then the train stopped," she told DR.

"We were lucky. The people in the carriage in front of us were not so lucky," she said, adding that her fellow passengers told her they saw the side of that carriage had been ripped off.



Passengers who did not suffer any injuries in the train accident on the Great Belt Bridge arrive at Nyborg Sportscenter where a temporary crisis center will be set up, Denmark, Jan 2, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Carsten Bundgaard/Ritzau Scanpix)

Another passenger, 19-year-old Simon Voldsgaard Tondering, told daily Politiken that the train suddenly began to shake violently.

"I looked out the window and there were sparks flying up the side of the train. And then all the windows broke and shards of glass flew over us and panels broke loose. And then everything went black," he said.



THIRD-LONGEST SUSPENSION BRIDGE WORLDWIDE

Strong winds were reported across Scandinavia overnight Tuesday to Wednesday, causing power outages, bridge closures and ferry cancellations.

Water levels near Funen were 1.4m to 1.65m above normal on Wednesday, according to the Danish meteorological institute DMI.

The Great Belt Bridge is seen after traffic has been closed in both directions due to a train accident on Jan 2, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Tim K. Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix)

The Great Belt link consists of a road suspension bridge and a railway tunnel between Zealand and the small island of Sprogo, with a bridge for both road and rail traffic between Sprogo and Funen.

It is the third-longest suspension bridge in the world, measuring 1.6km along its main span, and the longest outside Asia.



Wednesday's accident was Denmark's deadliest train incident since 1988 when eight people were killed and 72 injured when a train derailed at high speed in Soro, on Zealand.