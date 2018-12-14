Defying Trump, US Senate rebukes Saudi Arabia over Yemen war

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Senate backed a resolution on Thursday to end U.S. military support for the Saudi Arabian-led war in Yemen, defying President Donald Trump with a historic vote that underscored lawmakers' anger over the murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Although the measure would have to clear additional hurdles to become law, the 56-41 vote was the first time either chamber of Congress had backed a move to withdraw U.S. forces from a foreign military engagement under the War Powers Act. That law, passed during the Vietnam War, limits the president's ability to commit U.S. forces to potential hostilities without congressional approval.

Immediately after the vote on the war powers resolution, the Senate supported by unanimous consent another resolution saying that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for Khashoggi's murder and insisting that Saudi Arabia hold accountable anyone responsible for his death.

