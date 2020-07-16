Delay could kill probe related to Trump's finances, New York prosecutor says

NEW YORK: A New York prosecutor on Thursday (Jul 16) warned against the possibility of letting US President Donald Trump run out the clock on the Manhattan district attorney's criminal probe into Trump and his company.

Carey Dunne, the general counsel for District Attorney Cyrus Vance, spoke at a hearing in federal court in Manhattan to discuss Trump's renewed legal challenge to Vance's effort to seek eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns.

Dunne said there are looming deadlines to prosecute cases from the probe because of statutes of limitations, and more delays could give Trump the "absolute temporary immunity" that courts including the US Supreme Court have rejected.

"Let's not let delay kill this case," Dunne told US District Judge Victor Marrero.

The judge approved a jointly negotiated schedule allowing the president to file an amended complaint challenging the subpoena and its scope by Jul 27.

Vance has agreed not to enforce the subpoena through that date.



