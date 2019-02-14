'We did a nosedive, twice': Severe turbulence forces Delta flight's emergency landing in Reno

RENO: Five people were injured after a Delta Airlines flight travelling from Santa Ana, California to Seattle, Washington on Wednesday (Feb 13) encountered severe turbulence en route.

The flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Reno in the US state of Nevada at 1pm local time.

Advertisement

Three of the passengers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, said a spokesperson from Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA), according to AP.

Crazy turbulence and injuries, but the @delta crew handled it perfectly, even the emergency landing. pic.twitter.com/NoJWLp5GUv — joe justice (@JoeJustice0) February 13, 2019

Joe Justice, a passenger on the flight, posted a video of the aftermath. A food cart is seen flipped in the aisle, with food and drink items strewn on the floor. Passengers can also be seen checking on one another.

"Crazy turbulence and injuries, but the Delta crew handled it perfectly, even the emergency landing," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We did a nose dive, twice," said Mr Justice in a follow-up tweet.

In a report from Fox Reno, Brian Kulpin, a Reno Airport spokesperson, said that the passengers would continue their journey on another aircraft coming in from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Delta Airlines said that there were 59 passengers and 4 crew members aboard the Embraer 175 aircraft.

"Compass Airlines flight 5763 operating as Delta Connection from Orange County, CA to Seattle diverted to Reno after encountering severe turbulence. The aircraft landed safely and customers exited normally through the main cabin door," Delta Airlines said in a statement to Fox Reno.

"Delta is making resources available to take care of and support our customers. We apologize for this experience as we work to get customers to Seattle."

Compass Airlines is aware of the injuries resulting from the turbulence.

This afternoon @RenoAirport #firefighters, operations, and #REMSA worked to help passengers that were injured on a diverted flight. Three people were transported to local hospitals. Wishing everyone a speedy recovery! — Reno-Tahoe Airport (@RenoAirport) February 13, 2019

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that Compass Flight 5763 was diverted to Reno and landed at about 1pm local time, after turbulence was reported by the crew.

Passengers were served pizza and soda after landing in Reno.

A strong winter storm moving into the region could create dangerous flying conditions with extreme turbulence, warned the National Weather Service earlier on Wednesday. A winter storm warning is in effect for the Lake Tahoe area through 11 pm local time on Thursday.

