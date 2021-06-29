Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise against Delta variant in lab study

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine produced neutralising antibodies against emerging variants, including the Delta variant first identified in India, in a lab study, the drugmaker said on Tuesday (Jun 29).

The study was conducted on blood serum from eight participants obtained one week after they received the second dose of the vaccine in an early-stage trial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vaccination produced antibodies against all variants, including additional versions of the Beta variant first identified in South Africa and three lineage variants first identified in India, including the Kappa and the Delta variants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The analysis, however, showed a modest reduction in neutralising antibodies against a few of the newer variants, including Delta, Kappa and Gamma.

"These new data are encouraging and reinforce our belief that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants," Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said.

Earlier in the day, India granted permission to drugmaker Cipla to import Moderna's vaccine to the country for restricted use.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram