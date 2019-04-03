Democrat-led House panel subpoenas former White House security chief

WASHINGTON: A Democratic-led congressional committee voted on Tuesday (Apr 2) to subpoena a former White House security clearance chief over a whistleblower's allegations that career officials' decisions to deny security clearances to some of President Donald Trump's advisers were inappropriately reversed.

Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House of Representatives Overight Committee, led the push to subpoena Carl Kline, who was White House personnel security chief for the first two years of Trump's presidency and now works for the Department of Defence.

Advertisement

The committee voted to approve the subpoena for Kline by a vote of 22-15 along party lines.

In a letter sent to White House counsel Pat Cipollone on Monday, Cummings said Kline had not responded to the committee's requests that he testify voluntarily.

Cummings said the White House and Kline's lawyer on Monday responded he would voluntarily testify but would not answer questions about specific security clearance cases or violations.

Cummings said on Tuesday these conditions were unacceptable.

Advertisement