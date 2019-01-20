Democratic senator dismisses wall-for-DACA offer expected from Trump

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will propose an immigration deal on Saturday in a bid to end a 29-day partial government shutdown, a source familiar with his plans said, but as details emerged Democrats were quick to dismiss it as inadequate.

The president has not budged on his demand that US$5.7 billion to fund a U.S.-Mexico border wall be part of any bill to fully reopen the government, an ultimatum Democrats oppose. But Trump is expected to try to pressure Democrats in other areas.

In a speech set for 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT), Trump will extend support for legislation to protect young undocumented immigrants, known as “Dreamers," as well as holders of temporary protected status (TPS), the source said.

Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, said he could not support such an offer. "First, President Trump and Senate majority leader (Mitch) McConnell must open the government today," Durbin said in a statement.

"Second, I cannot support the proposed offer as reported and do not believe it can pass the Senate. Third, I am ready to sit down at any time after the government is opened and work to resolve all outstanding issues," Durbin said.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives has approved several bills that would restore funding to shutdown-affected federal agencies. But Trump opposes the bills and McConnell has refused to let any of them come to a vote in the Senate, which is still controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans.

The source familiar with the president's upcoming speech said Trump does not plan to declare a national emergency along the U.S.-Mexico border, a step he threatened to take earlier in his struggle with Congress over the shutdown.

Declaring an emergency would be an attempt by Trump to circumvent Congress and its power over the federal purse strings to pay for his wall. Such a step would likely prompt a swift legal challenge over constitutional powers from Democrats.

As the shutdown passed the four-week mark, making it the longest in U.S. history, about 800,000 federal workers were still at home on furlough or working without pay, a situation that was threatening public services and the economy.

Polls showed Americans increasingly blaming Trump for the shutdown, the 19th to occur since the mid-1970s. Most past shutdowns have been brief. The current one has had no impact on three-quarters of the government, including the Department of Defense, which has secure funding.

"IT'S NOT PERSONAL"

Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn on Saturday that he has no personal feud with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top U.S. Democrat.

She and other Democrats oppose Trump's demand and the wall, calling it too expensive, ineffective and immoral.

"Whether it’s personal or not, it’s not personal for me," Trump said, adding he was concerned about more immigrants moving north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

"I’m disappointed that Mexico is not stopping them," he said. "If we had a wall, we wouldn't have a problem."

The Dreamers, mostly young Latinos, are protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme, which protects certain people who illegally entered the United States as children. It provides about 700,000 immigrants with work permits, but no path to citizenship.

Former Democratic President Barack Obama put DACA in place in 2012 through an executive order. The Trump administration announced in September 2017 it would rescind DACA, but the policy remains in effect under a court order.

Axios reported that Trump would throw his support behind the BRIDGE Act, which would provide three years of temporary legal status and work authorization for the Dreamers. The act was first proposed in 2016 by Durbin and Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican close to Trump.

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) is given to nationals from designated countries affected by armed conflict, natural disaster, or other strife. TPS holders are permitted to work and live in the United States for limited times.

The Trump administration has shown a deep scepticism towards the TPS programme and has moved to revoke the special status for immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras and other nations.

