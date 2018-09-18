Democratic transition in Myanmar "at standstill" - UN rights panel

Myanmar's democratic transition has ground to a standstill as authorities seek to silence critics while allowing hate speech, particularly against Muslim Rohingya, the head of a U.N. fact-finding human rights mission said on Tuesday.

GENEVA: Myanmar's democratic transition has ground to a standstill as authorities seek to silence critics while allowing hate speech, particularly against Muslim Rohingya, the head of a U.N. fact-finding human rights mission said on Tuesday.

"Democracy requires a government that accepts scrutiny, it depends on leadership that actively combats hate speech and harmful misinformation," Marzuki Darusman, chair of the independent panel, told the U.N. Human Rights Council.

Advertisement

Myanmar's ambassador, Kyaw Moe Tun, took to the floor at the Geneva forum to reject as "one-sided" the panel's findings contained in a report issued on Aug 27 and issued more fully on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens)