Demonstrators protest against no-deal Brexit in central Berlin

BERLIN: Dozens of demonstrators belonging to a group called "Stop the Coup" gathered in central Berlin on Saturday (Sep 7) to protest against a no-deal Brexit.

The protesters, who collected signatures for a petition, said they wanted to defend British democracy following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's order to suspend parliament for five weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU on Oct 31.

"This calculated prorogation of parliament is a threat to British democracy, causing a constitutional crisis at a time of national crisis," read the petition letter, which the demonstrators planned to deliver later on Saturday to Britain's ambassador to Germany.

"This utter chaos has brought us together in solidarity to defend British democracy," the letter added.

Saturday's demonstration in Berlin took place as the BBC reported that British lawmakers, including Conservatives expelled this week from the party, were preparing legal action in case Johnson refuses to seek a delay to Brexit.

About 100 people from Britain and other European countries took part in the event near the Brandenburg Gate, a symbol of German unity, and just steps away from the British embassy.



