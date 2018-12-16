Demonstrators strip naked in Barcelona to protest fur, leather use

World

Demonstrators strip naked in Barcelona to protest fur, leather use

Barcelona fur protest
A demonstrator holds a sign as animal rights activists go naked for a protest against the fur industry in Barcelona, Dec 16, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Lluis Gene)

Bookmark

BARCELONA: Animal rights activists stripped naked and covered themselves in fake blood in Barcelona on Sunday (Dec 16) in a protest against the use of fur and leather.

Dozens of activists lay naked and motionless in the busy Plaza Catalunya square, one of Barcelona’s main shopping and tourism destinations, besides a sign reading "How many lives just for a coat?".

The protest was organised by the Spanish branch of animal rights group Anima Naturalis.

Source: Reuters/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark