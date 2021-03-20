Denmark reports 2 cases of blood clots after AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

FILE PHOTO: AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccination in Copenhagen
A staff member handles AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in storage in Copenhagen, Denmark, Feb 11, 2021. (File photo: Ritzau Scanpix/Liselotte Sabroe via REUTERS)

COPENHAGEN: Denmark on Saturday (Mar 20) reported two cases of hospital staff with blood clots and cerebral haemorrhage after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination.

The Capital Region of Denmark, the authority which handles the health care system in Copenhagen, said that one of the hospital staff had died and both had received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before getting ill.

The Danish medicines agency confirmed it had received two 'serious reports', without giving further details.

Source: Reuters/dv

