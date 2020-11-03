Danish parliament suspends voting after several lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

COPENHAGEN: The Danish parliament said on Tuesday (Nov 3) it had suspended voting and other meetings after several lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 and six ministers had self-isolated while awaiting test results.

Five lawmakers, including Conservative party leader Soren Pape Poulsen and former Energy Minister Lars Christian Lilleholt, said this week they had tested positive.

In addition, six ministers, including Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup, and at least four other lawmakers had self-isolated and were awaiting test results, according to updates on their social media accounts and counts by Ritzau news agency.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a press release she had participated in a meeting with Haekkerup last Friday, and as a consequence had postponed a Q&A session scheduled to take place in parliament on Tuesday.

