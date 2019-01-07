Denmark plans business hub on 9 new islands near Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN: Denmark's government on Monday (Jan 7) proposed constructing nine islands in the sea just south of Copenhagen to create more space for businesses.

The islands could be fully functional by 2040 and the government expects them to attract up to 380 new businesses and create 12,000 jobs, a spokesman for the business ministry said.

Nordic countries are competing for multi-billion-euro investments with cities like Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris.

The islands will combined have a size of 700,000 square meters and coastlines of 17km in total.

In October last year, Denmark also proposed building an island near Copenhagen's harbor to create more space for the city's growing population.

The new proposal still needs to be voted through by parliament.

