Denmark's Liberal PM Rasmussen concedes election defeat

COPENHAGEN: Denmark's Liberal Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen conceded defeat in the country's general election on Wednesday (Jun 5), after preliminary results showed the left-wing opposition bloc had won.

"We had a really good election, but there will be a change of government," Lokke told supporters at an election night rally, after his Liberal party, which has been in power for 14 of the past 18 years, came in second behind the Social Democrats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I will go to the queen tomorrow to tender my government's resignation," he said.

With all votes counted, results showed the left-wing bloc, led by the Social Democrats, won 91 seats in parliament, while the right-wing led by Rasmussen took 75 seats following a collapse for the anti-immigrant Danish People's Party.

The far-right party, which provided informal support to Rasmussen's minority government to pass legislation, saw its support more than halved to 8.7 per cent.