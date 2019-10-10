Denmark sets up temporary border control at border with Sweden

COPENHAGEN: Denmark will set up temporary border controls at the Swedish border starting next month, the country's justice minister Nick Haekkerup said on Thursday.

The move comes after two Swedes were charged with being involved in an explosion outside the Danish Tax Agency in August.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the time that the government was considering strengthening controls at its border with Sweden.

Denmark is connected to Sweden via the Oresund bridge across a 16km strait and thousands of citizens from the two countries commute across the border daily by train and car. Both countries are members of the European Union.

