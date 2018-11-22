Denmark suspends weapon export approvals to Saudi over Khashoggi, Yemen

COPENHAGEN: Denmark has decided to suspend approvals of weapon and military equipment exports to Saudi Arabia over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the situation in Yemen, its foreign minister said on Thursday.

The decision was taken after recent discussions with other foreign ministers in the European Union, he added.

Advertisement

The suspension also includes some dual-use technologies, a reference to materials that might have military applications.

(The story is refiled to change day to Thursday in paragraph one.)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)