Denmark to reconsider exclusion of Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots
COPENHAGEN: Denmark's government on Monday (May 31) asked the country's health authorities to reconsider a decision to exclude Johnson & Johnson's and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots from its vaccination programme.
The move was prompted by a two-week delay in the Danish vaccination programme to September due to delivery of fewer Moderna and CureVac vaccines than expected, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said.
Denmark excluded the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot.
"We are now further into the epidemic, and the vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca have now been in use in Europe for some time, Heunicke said.
"There is a larger data base worldwide to assess the effect and side effects of the vaccines," he said.
The health authority found in early May that the benefits of using the COVID-19 vaccines did not outweigh the risk of causing the possible adverse effect in those who receive the vaccine.
Excluding the J&J vaccine, which accounts for around a third of Denmark's total contracted supplies of COVID-19 shots, delayed the country's vaccination calendar by up to four weeks, the health authority said.
Denmark had vaccinated 21 per cent of its population as of Monday.
